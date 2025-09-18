Starlink, Kuiper target Vietnam’s final connectivity gaps

Satellite internet providers like Starlink and Kuiper are entering Vietnam to serve remote areas, but face challenges competing with the nation’s widespread, affordable terrestrial and mobile networks.

VNPT is one of the major mobile providers that has deployed extensive 5G coverage across Vietnam’s provinces and cities

Vietnam’s current internet infrastructure is a testament to its rapid development. The nation boasts 24.4 million fixed broadband subscribers, with average speeds of 176.68Mbps, a nearly 47-percent increase that ranks it 33rd globally. An impressive 85.1 percent of households are connected via a fiber optic network that spans over 1.2 million kilometers.

This is a world away from 1997, when Vietnam first connected to the global internet. Back then, a 64Kb/s dial-up connection serving just 300 users was the standard.

“The country has made quantum leaps”, shared the Vietnam Telecommunications Authority. “In 1997, we had just over 200,000 internet users. Ten years later, this figure rose to nearly 20 million, accounting for 24 percent of the population. By 2024, that number had soared to 78.44 million, representing 79.1 percent of the population, with users averaging nearly seven hours online daily.”

This growth has been fueled by service affordability. Standard home internet packages from major providers like VNPT, Viettel, and FPT typically range from just VND165,000 to VND300,000 per month (US$6.50 to $11.80), along with numerous promotional campaigns.

Mobile connectivity is equally robust. As of April 2025, Vietnam’s carriers had deployed over 318,000 Base Transceiver Stations (BTSs) in 146,000 locations, delivering 3G, 4G, and 5G mobile broadband to over 99.8 percent of the population.

The number of smartphone users has climbed to 106.4 million (a rise of 6.7 percent from the previous year). Mobile internet fees are also quite affordable, from a few tens of thousands to a few hundred thousand VND per month. There are even daily, weekly packages that users can choose according to their needs.

Statistics from the Ministry of Science and Technology reveal that 88.7 percent of mobile subscribers use smartphones, 82.3 percent of households have a broadband fiber optic internet connection, and the 4G network covers 99.8 percent of the territory. Vietnam has also successfully transitioned to Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6), reaching a rate of 60 percent, ranking in the top 10 worldwide.

Starlink satellite internet is a satellite network project revolving around constellations of SpaceX Group (the US) founded by billionaire Elon Musk, and is preparing to provide services in Vietnam. SpaceX Group has built a ground gateway station in Da Nang City. Previously, Starlink satellite internet was also tested at Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park (Hanoi) and there are plans to install 10-15 gateway stations across the country.

For users, in addition to subscribing, they must also purchase a standard Starlink equipment kit for individuals and households, including a satellite signal receiving antenna (dish), a wifi router, connecting cables, and a base, which costs several hundred USD.

The packages are also quite diverse for individuals, businesses, for satellite mobile but are not at all cheap, from a few tens to about $300 per month. That is the general price in markets where SpaceX has already provided services. In Vietnam, this provider has not yet officially announced any service prices.

In April 2025, the Vietnamese government granted SpaceX a license to conduct a controlled, five-year pilot of its satellite telecommunications service. The pilot program, which must conclude by January 1, 2031, is capped at 600,000 subscribers and is contingent on meeting strict national defense and security requirements.

SpaceX is not alone. In late August 2025, representatives from Amazon’s Project Kuiper also met with the Ministry of Science and Technology to propose their own satellite internet service. Kuiper’s network of over 3,200 low-earth orbit satellites aims to deliver high-speed, low-latency connectivity secured by Amazon Web Services (AWS), with speeds up to 400 Mbps for individuals and 1 Gbps for businesses.

Experts in the field commented that the primary advantage of satellite internet is clear. It can connect areas beyond the reach of terrestrial fiber, such as remote rural regions, islands, and maritime and aviation transport. It also offers a crucial layer of redundancy for national infrastructure, supporting defense and rescue operations.

However, the key question remains. “In a market where high-speed fixed and mobile internet is already nearly ubiquitous and highly affordable”, one analyst noted, “providers like Starlink and Kuiper will need a truly ‘super-disruptive’ strategy to attract a significant user base and expand their market share beyond this niche.”

The Ministry of Science and Technology aims that by the end of 2025, 100 percent of households in Vietnam will have obtained a fixed broadband connection, with 90 percent of users accessing fixed internet at an average speed of 200Mb/s. By 2030, 100 percent of users will access the internet at speeds above 1Gb/s, while the 5G mobile network will have nationwide coverage, and the cost of using internet services will be reduced.

