Potential remains for agricultural technology in Vietnam still vast

The market for agricultural technology in Vietnam remains largely untapped, despite initial progress in digital transformation, officials said at a forum on digital innovation in agriculture and environmental protection.

Illustrative photo (Photo: VGP)

Speaking at the forum held yesterday by the Center for Trade and Agriculture Promotion under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, Deputy Director Nguyen Kim Phuc of the Department of Digital Transformation reported that Vietnam currently has about 290 high-tech agricultural enterprises accounting for just 3 percent of the sector as well as 690 high-tech production areas and nearly 2,000 cooperatives applying advanced technologies.

While adoption rates remain modest, Deputy Director Nguyen Kim Phuc stressed that this demonstrates enormous growth potential for agricultural technology.

Opportunities are emerging in smart mechanization, with some 3,000 drones already deployed in production. Digital fields are expanding, creating strong prospects for modernizing agriculture. Blockchain and IoT have also advanced traceability and quality control, with thousands of exported products now carrying growing area codes and QR codes to meet stringent global standards.

However, significant challenges persist. Technology adoption across the agricultural value chain remains limited due to weak telecommunications infrastructure in rural and mountainous areas, where 4G coverage is unstable and broadband internet is lacking driving up costs for IoT and drone deployment. Meanwhile, many farmers are older and face barriers to adopting modern technologies.

To address these issues, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment emphasized the need for stronger investment in rural telecom and IT infrastructure. By 2025–2030, the goal is to ensure broadband access, stable 4G/5G coverage, and widespread smartphone usage in every village and hamlet laying the foundation for more inclusive agricultural modernization.

