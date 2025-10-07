Global scholars gather in Vietnam to mark 100 Years of Quantum Physics

The event also celebrates the “International Year of Quantum Science and Technology (IYQ)”, proclaimed by the United Nations on June 7, 2024, marking 100 years of the development of quantum science.

Professor Claude Weisbuch from École Polytechnique (Paris) deliveres a lecture on Foundations of Excitonic Polaritons on Tuesday. Photo courtesy

More than 80 professors, scientists and research fellows from 14 countries across the world, along with 60 top-performing students in Maths, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology from three gifted high schools in the locality are gathering for the international conference “100 Years of Quantum Physics" held in Vietnam’s beautiful Quy Nhon Beach in Gia Lai Province.

Jointly organised by Rencontres du Vietnam (Meeting Vietnam) and the International Center for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE) in collaboration with the International Organising Committee, the four-day event is of scientific significance, in celebration of the “International Year of Quantum Science and Technology (IYQ)”, proclaimed by the United Nations on June 7, 2024, marking 100 years of the development of quantum science.

The conference serves as an opportunity for the scientific community to look back on a century of remarkable progress in quantum physics, the foundation of quantum technologies, which are expected to drive the next great scientific and technological revolution following artificial intelligence (AI).

At the same time, it is also an occasion to honour Prof. Serge Haroche, Nobel Prize in Physics 2012, for his outstanding and pioneering contributions to the field of quantum physics. Prof. Haroche is the 19th Nobel Laureate to visit Gia Lai Province and ICISE since the centre officially began its operation in 2013.

In addition to Prof. Haroche, the conference also features presentations by many of the world’s leading speakers, notably: Prof. Hans Bachor (Australian National University, Australia), Prof. John Doyle (Harvard University, USA), Prof. Alberto Bramati (Sorbonne University, France and National University of Singapore, Singapore), Prof. Michel Brune (Collège de France, France), Prof. Arno Rauschenbeutel (Humboldt University of Berlin, Germany), Prof. Vahid Sandoghdar (Max Planck Institute for the Science of Light, Germany), Prof. Claude Weisbuch (École Polytechnique, France), Dr. Michele Leduc (French National Center for Scientific Research – CNRS, France), along with many other distinguished scientists.

The conference features over 40 scientific presentations covering a wide range of topics, including: quantum optics, quantum communication and quantum computation; topics where condensed matter, atomic physics and chemical physics overlap; high precision experiments involving spectroscopy and metrology; cold atoms and simulation of materials; theory and methods in quantum mechanics; quantum high energy physics and cosmology; and quantum technologies and energy production.

In the lead-up to the conference, a specialised workshop was held for research fellows and young scientists on Tuesday, aimed at providing foundational knowledge and an overview of advanced topics in the field.

Leading French quantum physicist Professor Claude Weisbuch from École Polytechnique (Paris) delivered a lecture on Foundations of Excitonic Polaritons on Tuesday at the pre-conference workshop celebrating 100 Years of Quantum Physics at ICISE. His talk referenced several publications by the late Professor and Academician Nguyen Van Hieu, a highly respected and accomplished Vietnamese scientist.

Professor Weisbuch holds over 40 technology patents, many of which are currently being applied in the production of advanced devices through his own tech startup.

Alongside this, the conference also seeks to strengthen connections between leading international scientists and the emerging generation of researchers from Vietnam and around the world, laying the groundwork for new research directions and scientific collaborations.

During the conference, research fellows and young scientists will have the opportunity to present their research findings and receive direct expert feedback from top international scientists. In addition, roundtable discussions will be organised to foster open academic exchange, spread new ideas, shape shared research agendas, and promote collaborative projects between Vietnamese and international laboratories.

Over the past century, atomic physics and quantum mechanics have evolved side by side, complementing and propelling each other forward, sparking numerous revolutions in human understanding and technological applications. Experimental research into the interaction between light and atoms, especially since the advent of the laser more than 60 years ago, has placed this field at the heart of many Nobel Prizes and paved the way for the quantum technology era that humanity is now entering.

VNA