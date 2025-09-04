National Achievements Exhibition proudly showcases “Made in Vietnam” mark

At the National Achievements Exhibition in Dong Anh Commune of Hanoi, what once seemed the realm of science fiction has come to life.

From cutting-edge weapons systems and humanoid robots speaking Vietnamese to autonomous delivery robots and robotic dogs, the showcase underscored one message: Vietnamese technology has moved far beyond demonstrations, achieving impressive real-world advances.

An airborne radiation reconnaissance device introduced by the Academy of Military Science and Technology under the General Staff

A display of Vietnamese artificial intelligence

Inside the Ministry of Science and Technology’s pavilion, a humanoid robot developed by VinMotion became the centerpiece of attention. Standing nearly 1.7 meters tall with fluid movements, the robot could not only wave and bow but also converse naturally in Vietnamese.

Crowds thronged the area, eager for their turn to interact. Many were thrilled when the robot called them by name, creating unforgettable moments. “I’ve never seen a robot that can actually talk like this—it’s amazing and so modern!” exclaimed Nguyen An Minh, a student from Nha Trang.

Perhaps most striking, the robots were entirely “Made in Vietnam.” In just seven months, a team of engineers led by Hoang Quoc Dong developed 12 humanoid prototypes, highlighting the vast potential for application. Another standout was the integration of Multi-Agent AI, an advanced artificial intelligence model that enables intelligent, multilingual interaction with near-instant responses. Its speed and accuracy impressed even seasoned tech enthusiasts.

Vietnam’s rapid technological strides

In the Ministry of Defense’s outdoor exhibition zone, the Truong Son missile system (VCS-01), designed and built domestically, drew special attention. Highly mobile and capable of effectively striking surface targets, the system exemplifies Vietnam’s growing mastery of modern military technology. Other defense innovations on display included airborne radiation reconnaissance devices developed by the Academy of Military Science and Technology, long-range strategic UAVs for electronic surveillance, and more—evidence of how far Vietnam’s military science has advanced.

Defense and security exhibits also featured anti-drone radar, modern surveillance systems, and advanced military communications equipment, underscoring Vietnam’s rapid progress. If, during the resistance era, improvised weapons such as Professor Tran Dai Nghia’s modified bazooka symbolized Vietnamese ingenuity, today’s high-tech systems mark the country’s new stature.

Public security also had a strong presence, showcasing applications of AI and imaging technology. AI-enabled cameras capable of instant recognition and analysis are now critical tools for surveillance, investigation, and social order management. Alongside, advanced digitalized telecommunications infrastructure and military radio systems highlighted the integration of defense research with national security networks.

Over six days (August 28–September 2), the exhibition—titled “80 Years of Independence – Freedom – Happiness”—drew nearly 4 million visitors, an unprecedented figure in Vietnam. Responding to overwhelming demand, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh approved an extension until September 15, giving the public more time to explore the country’s milestones and innovations.

In healthcare, advanced technology was highlighted through AI diagnostic tools, surgical robots, and telemedicine platforms. Robotic surgery promises superior precision, reduced risks, and faster recovery. Notably, augmented-reality Hololens headsets allow frontline doctors to connect directly with specialists in real time, displaying guidance right where it is needed.

In aerospace, Vietnam’s mastery of satellite technology was proudly showcased, with Vinasat-1 marking a historic milestone as the nation’s first domestically owned satellite. Satellite models and space telecommunications simulators captivated young visitors, turning the exhibition into a “living classroom” of technology and inspiring future generations.

From AI robots to strategic weaponry, from medical innovations to space technology, the exhibition testified to Vietnam’s remarkable progress and rekindled a sense of national pride and ambition for the future.

By Mai An – Translated by Thuy Doan