Vietnam rolls out new policies to attract top tech and science talent

Vietnam is making a big push to attract top-tier experts in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation with a new set of attractive incentives.

The Government has just issued Decree No. 249/2025/ND-CP, outlining a comprehensive policy package to draw in global talent.

The new policies are designed to be competitive, covering everything from compensation to living and working conditions. Key benefits include:

Competitive Pay: Experts will receive salaries that are negotiated and agreed upon in their labor contracts. The goal is to ensure pay is not only fair but also in line with market rates for the tech and science sectors.

Performance Bonuses: Agencies and organizations can offer annual bonuses of up to four months' salary based on performance. Additional bonuses may also be awarded from revenue generated by selling or licensing the results of the experts' work.

Healthcare and Benefits: The decree provides for generous health, rest, and leave policies. Foreign experts may even qualify for a streamlined path to Vietnamese citizenship.

Family Support: The policy extends its benefits to experts' families, including their spouses and children under 18. This includes support for finding schools, tuition assistance for public education, and voluntary healthcare packages. Families also receive multi-entry visas and temporary residence cards, as well as financial support for annual domestic and international travel.

The criteria for selection are specific and aimed at attracting highly qualified individuals. To be considered, an expert must meet one of the following requirements:

- Be the author or co-author of an award-winning or widely applied scientific research project.

- Hold a doctorate from a top 200 global university and have at least five years of experience in teaching or research at a reputable foreign institution.

- Hold a doctorate and have at least five years of experience in a scientific research role within an international cooperation project or a research department of a prestigious company abroad.

These new policies are a clear sign of Vietnam’s commitment to building a leading hub for science and technology in the region.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan