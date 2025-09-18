Over 100 nanoscience researchers worldwide convene at ICISE

The Third International Symposium of Nano Life Science: Nano Biotechnology, Biophysics, Computation (NanoBioCoM2025) was opened at the International Center for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE) in Gia Lai Province on September 17.

The conference, covering nanobiotechnology, biophysics and computational nanoscience, attracted more than 100 professors and scientists from 13 countries worldwide.

Professor Nguyen The Toan from Vietnam National University, Hanoi, serves as Head of the NanoBioCoM2025 Organizing Unit, noted that this is the third international nano-life science conference in Vietnam, following the success of the NanoBioCoM2023 and the NanoBioCoM2024.

NanoBioCoM2025 welcomed top international scholars, notably Professor Curtis Callan from Princeton University, the United States and Professor Anthony Watts from the University of Oxford, United Kingdom.

Researchers focused on discussing opportunities and challenges in nano-life science research and applications.

In Vietnam, numerous nano-life science research programs are underway, focusing on nanomedicine, molecular nanobiological systems and biosensors.

Advanced techniques such as FRET, FLIM, AFM, Cryo-EM, TEM, SEM, as well as sophisticated optical microscopy methods including TIRFM, Confocal, STED, PALM and STORM, are being widely applied.

In addition, computational science and artificial intelligence, particularly deep learning, are being advanced through molecular dynamics simulations, NMA analysis and other modern tools.

During the event, 100 posters and short presentations from domestic scientific societies and the international community were introduced.

The conference provided a platform for delegates to share experiences, discuss emerging trends and expand international collaborations, contributing to affirming Vietnam’s position in nano-life science research on the global stage.

Speaking at the conference, Ms. Vo Cao Thi Mong Hoai, Deputy Director of the Gia Lai Provincial Department of Science and Technology, emphasized that the event serves as a major forum for scientists to exchange knowledge, foster academic collaboration and share expertise.

This year’s event was especially meaningful with the official inauguration of the Vietnam Biophysics Society, signifying a key milestone in fostering an interdisciplinary scientific community and expanding international collaboration, thereby contributing to raising Vietnam’s scientific stature.

Vietnam Biophysics Society officially launched On this occasion, the Organizing Committee for NanoBioCoM2025 announced the official launch of the Vietnam Biophysics Society. The headquarters of the Vietnam Biophysics Society is located at the International Center for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE) in Quy Nhon Nam Ward, Gia Lai Province, under the leadership of Associate Professor Dr. Tran Quang Huy from Phenikaa University. The Vietnam Biophysics Society is officially inaugurated at the International Center for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE). (Photo: Trung Nhan) Although newly established, the Vietnam Biophysics Society has already been approved for membership by the International Union for Pure and Applied Biophysics (IUPAB) based in Switzerland. This milestone is seen as a significant step in building an interdisciplinary physics and biology research community in Vietnam, creating opportunities for domestic and international research and training collaborations.

