NCA warns of fake information related to alleged data breaches in cyberspace

According to the National Cybersecurity Association (NCA), in recent days, taking advantage of public attention surrounding the incident at the National Credit Information Center (CIC), numerous individuals have circulated false claims about data breaches at agencies and organizations. These rumors quickly spread across social networks, online forums, and discussion groups, targeting critical sectors such as energy, banking, transportation, and delivery services.

Users are advised to always verify and cross-check information through official communication channels before placing trust in or sharing it. In particular, heightened caution is required against possible fraudulent schemes, especially those that exploit fake news for illicit gain.

Following rapid checks and verification with relevant stakeholders, particularly examining data structures and sample records, the NCA confirmed that such reports are fabricated and lack any factual basis. Of particular concern is that some users, failing to exercise due caution, continue to share and comment on this content, further amplifying misinformation and complicating efforts in verification and response.

According to Head Vu Ngoc Son of Technology at NCA, the spread of false information about data breaches at this time has forced affected agencies and organizations to expend significant resources on verification, resulting in wasted effort and capacity. Fake news in cyberspace is a deliberate activity aimed at undermining institutional credibility, causing public alarm, and creating opportunities for cyber fraud. In reality, the dissemination of such misinformation not only has immediate negative impacts but also leaves long-term consequences—eroding digital trust, exposing businesses and users to heightened risks of fraud, and destabilizing the business and social environment.

The NCA calls on Vietnamese internet users to join hands in fostering a safe and healthy online environment by rejecting fake news. Specifically, users should refrain from sharing or spreading unverified information from unofficial sources and consistently verify and cross-check information via official communication channels before trusting or sharing it. Last but not least, people should remain vigilant against potential scams, particularly those that exploit fake news for personal gain.

By Tran Binh - Translated by Anh Quan