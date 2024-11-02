Top Cuban legislator begins working visit to Vietnam

President of the National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez arrived in Hanoi on November 2 morning, beginning his two-day working visit to Vietnam at the invitation of National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man.

A welcome ceremony for President of the National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez at Noi Bai International Airport (Photo: SGGP)

Welcoming the top Cuban legislator at Noi Bai international airport were Chairman of the National Assembly's Foreign Affairs Committee Vu Hai Ha, and Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Orlando Nicolas Hernandez Guillen.

The working visit by the top legislator of Cuba aims to continue implementing the cooperation commitments of the two parliaments, helping enhance parliamentary ties as well as the traditional friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

VNA