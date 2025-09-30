International

Top Cuban legislator begins official trip to Vietnam

This visit takes place as the two countries are celebrating the 65th anniversary of their diplomatic relations. It is also the fifth time that Esteban Lazo Hernandez has visited Vietnam in his capacity as head of Cuba’s legislature.

NA Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thanh (in ao dai) welcomes President of the National Assembly of People's Power and President of the Council of State of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez at Noi Bai International Airport on September 30 morning. (Photo: VNA)

President of the National Assembly of People's Power and President of the Council of State of Cuba, Esteban Lazo Hernandez, arrived in Hanoi on September 30, beginning his official visit to the Southeast Asian country.

The six-day trip, made at the invitation of National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man, also includes co-chairing the second session of the Vietnam–Cuba Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee.

He was greeted at Noi Bai International Airport by NA Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thanh, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang, full-time deputy at the NA’s Committee for National Defence, Security, and Foreign Affairs Thai Quynh Mai Dung, and Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Rogelio Polanco Fuentes, among others.

According to Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Quang Long, the visit is not only part of the annual high-level exchanges between the two parliaments but also a major political and diplomatic event contributing to the Vietnam–Cuba special solidarity and traditional friendship.

A highlight of the trip will be the second session of the countries' Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee. Ambassador Long noted that although it was established recently, the committee has already proven its role as a direct and organized mechanism for regular discussions between the two legislative bodies.

Esteban Lazo Hernandez official visit to Vietnam top Cuban legislator Tran Thanh Man Vietnam Cuba

