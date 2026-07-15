National

Toll collection to begin on five sections of Eastern North-South Expressway

SGGPO

The Department for Roads of Vietnam announced that toll collection will begin at 8:00 p.m. on July 15 on five component projects of the eastern North–South Expressway.

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Ham Nghi–Vung Ang expressway

The five sections are Bai Vot–Ham Nghi, Ham Nghi–Vung Ang, Vung Ang–Bung, Bung–Van Ninh, and Van Ninh–Cam Lo.

The department urged vehicle owners to proactively install electronic toll collection (ETC) tags and ensure sufficient funds are available in their cashless payment accounts before traveling on expressways.

Motorists are also required to strictly comply with traffic signs, follow instructions from authorities at toll plazas, and adhere to vehicle load limit regulations.

According to the Department for Roads of Vietnam, the five component projects on the Quang Ngai–Nha Trang section are being completed and are scheduled to begin toll collection on August 15, while the two component projects on the Can Tho–Ca Mau section are expected to start toll collection on September 15.

The toll collection for these projects will be implemented in accordance with regulations governing the collection of road usage fees for vehicles traveling on expressways that are publicly owned and directly managed and operated by the State.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh

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Toll collection Eastern North-South Expressway Department for Roads of Vietnam electronic toll collection (ETC)

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