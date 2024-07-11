National

Tien Giang to supply 15.95 million cubic meters of sand for 5 key projects

SGGP

Following the directive of Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha, Tien Giang Province is planning to supply approximately 15.95 million cubic meters of sand for five key transportation projects.

k.jpg
Illustrative photo

Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Tien Giang Province Pham Van Trong on July 10 said that five key transportation projects are Can Tho - Ca Mau Expressway, Chau Doc - Can Tho - Soc Trang Expressway, Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road No.3, Cao Lanh - An Huu Expressway and Ho Chi Minh Highway's section from Rach Soi to Ben Nhat and from Go Quao to Vinh Thuan.

Initially, the province will exploit three sand mines along the Tien River in My Luong, Hoa Hung and Hoa Khanh communes in Cai Be District to supply approximately 6.6 million cubic meters of sand for the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 3 project.

To ensure sufficient sand supply for these national and local priority projects, the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang proposed to the Government to add planning and increase the sand exploitation capacity of Tien Giang Province from rivers during the 2021-2030 period from 4.5 million cubic meters per year to nine million cubic meters per year.

By Ngoc Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Tien Giang Can Tho - Ca Mau Expressway the Chau Doc - Can Tho - Soc Trang expressway the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road No.3 the Cao Lanh - An Huu Expressway Ho Chi Minh road sand exploitation capacity from rivers

