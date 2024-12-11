Thua Thien Hue's largest reservoir releases water to cope with flooding

Ta Trach Irrigation Exploitation Company planned to gradually release water from Ta Trach reservoir at the volume of 385-585 cubic meters per second at noon on December 11.

To cope with flooding, Ta Trach reservoir gradually discharge water to decrease the water level.

Based on the water level in the Ta Trach reservoir at 7 a.m. on the same day, the Thua Thien Hue Provincial Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue requested Ta Trach Irrigation Exploitation Company to gradually discharge water to decrease the water level.

The regulation of water from the Ta Trach reservoir, the largest work in Thua Thien Hue with a capacity of over 500 million cubic meters, aims to cope with persistent heavy rains from December 11 to December 15 and the risk of flooding on the Bo and Huong rivers as anticipated.

During this period, flood peaks on these rivers are expected to reach warning levels 2 to 3.

Additionally, Thua Thien Hue Provincial Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue sent an official dispatch requiring relevant agencies and departments, district-level Steering Committees, and management units of irrigation and hydropower reservoirs in the province to proactively prevent and deal with heavy rains, floods, flash floods and landslides.

According to Thua Thien Hue Provincial Hydrological and Meteorological Station, heavy rains will persist in the locality from December 11 to December 15 with rainfall ranging from 150mm to 400mm, even 500mm above in some places.

The torrential rainfall may cause flooding, flash floods and landslides in the mountainous areas and river and stream areas in the districts of A Luoi, Nam Dong, Phong Dien, Phu Loc and Huong Tra Town.

By Van Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong