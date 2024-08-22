Thu Duc City makes efforts to pioneer educational innovation policies

The Thu Duc City People's Committee this morning held a conference to summarize the 2023-2024 school year and outline key tasks and directions for the new academic year of 2024-2025.

Six collectives are received certificates of merit from the Minister of Education and Training for their outstanding achievements in the 2023-2024 school year.

According to the report from the Department of Education and Training of Thu Duc City, there were 381 educational institutions citywide for the 2023-2024 school year, with nearly 210,000 pupils and more than 15,700 management staff and teachers.

Attending and speaking at the summary ceremony, Secretary of the Thu Duc City Party Committee Nguyen Huu Hiep highly appreciated the achievements and efforts of the education sector throughout the 2023-2024 school year; and he informed that the city is currently implementing several educational programs and projects such as the smart education and lifelong learning project for Thu Duc City in the period 2021-2025, a vision to 2030, the program to enhance education quality in Thu Duc City, and the project of strengthening the application of information technology and digital transformation in education and training for period 2022-2025, with a vision to 2030.

In the 2023-2024 school year, Thu Duc City topped in the number of winners at the city-level excellent student contest with 583 students, including 42 pupils who won international and national awards.

Additionally, the city also led in entrance exam results for public high schools

In addition to these achievements, the education sector faces several challenges including the lack of school facilities, especially primary and secondary schools, teachers and so on.

On this occasion, the Minister of Education and Training awarded certificates of merit to six schools with their outstanding achievements in the “Innovation and Creativity in Management, Teaching and Learning” movement for the 2023-2024 school year.

Additionally, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City presented flags of merit to 13 collectives for their excellent performances in the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school years.

By Thu Tam- Translated by Huyen Huong