Thu Duc City inaugurates two new schools for new academic year 2024-2025

In the bustling and joyful atmosphere of the new academic year, Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City this morning held the inauguration ceremony for two new schools with a total investment of up to over VND150 billion (US$6 million).

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan (sixth from left) and leaders of Thu Duc City cut the ribbon to inaugurate Sen Hong 3 Kindergarten and start the new school year 2024-2025. (Photo: SGGP/Quang Huy)

As of September 5 morning, Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan, Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City, representatives of departments and agencies along with all teachers and pupils reunited at the ceremony in a joyful atmosphere.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan and the children enjoy a drawing activity. (Photo: SGGP/Quang Huy)

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan tours classroom space at Sen Hong 3 Preschool. (Photo: Quang Huy)

At the inauguration ceremony and opening of the new academic year 2024-2025 at Sen Hong 3 Kindergarten in Linh Trung Ward of Thu Duc City, Director of the Investment Project Management Board in Thu Duc City Nguyen Ngoc Tuan reported that the preschool was built on 2,018 square meters with a scale of one ground floor and two upper floors serving 200 pupils.

The school has a total investment of nearly VND28 billion (US$1.1 million).

Thu Duc City made efforts to complete projects to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025) and the 80th anniversary of the National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (September 2, 1945- 2025), added Mr. Tuan.

This morning, Thu Duc City also inaugurated Phu Huu Secondary School in Phu Huu Ward, covering 14,343 square meters.

The school has a scale of one ground floor and two upper floors, with 45 classrooms, functional rooms, auxiliary facilities, modern infrastructure and equipment. The total investment of this project is worth nearly VND125 billion (US$5 million).

The new construction project of Phu Huu Secondary School is to increase classroom facilities and ensure effective teaching and learning.

Additionally, it will alleviate some of the pressure on other schools in the city as well as meet the demand for classrooms, especially in secondary education, following the educational development plan of Thu Duc City.

By Quang Huy- Translated by Huyen Huong