Third working day of 13th Party Central Committee’s 8th session

The 10-year implementation of the resolutions on the national safeguarding strategy and some social policy affairs was high on the agenda of the 13th Party Central Committee on October 4, the third working day of its eighth session.

In the morning, the committee held a plenary sitting to consider the plan to review the 10-year implementation of the resolution on the national safeguarding strategy in the new context, issued at the eighth session of the 11th Party Central Committee.

On behalf of the Politburo, Politburo member and State President Vo Van Thuong chaired the plenum.

In the afternoon, officials held group discussions about the review of the 10-year implementation of Resolution No. 15-NQ/TW, dated June 10, 2012, on some social policy affairs during 2012 - 2020, issued at the fifth session of the 11th Party Central Committee.