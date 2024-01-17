Ho Chi Minh City

Thao Dien Night Street set to launch in Thu Duc City

SGGPO

Thao Dien Night Street will start its operations on the evening of January 19, running from 7:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. every Friday and Saturday night.

Perspective of Thao Dien Night Street

The People's Committee of Thu Duc City announced that the local authorities have approved the pilot implementation of the "Thao Dien Night Street" model.

The night street event is set up on a section of Xuan Thuy Street, near Quoc Huong Street and Nguyen Van Huong Street. Within this vibrant area, numerous advantageous features include the Thao Dien Market and a riverside park located at the base of the Saigon Bridge. Additionally, there are plans to launch a river bus route in this vicinity in 2024, enhancing favorable conditions for waterway transportation. This area is also targeted by the local authorities for promoting the growth of the night economy.

Within the framework of the night street, various cultural and artistic activities will be organized, including the 2024 Welcome Spring Concert, "don ca tai tu" (Southern amateur music), Jazz and Rock music performances. These activities will be centered around specific themes throughout the trial period.

Alongside these artistic programs, restaurants, eateries, and shops will take the initiative to host various engaging activities, aiming to attract customers to avail themselves of their services.

The People's Committee of Thao Dien Ward will establish the Thao Dien Night Street Management Board and provide free electric vehicle services to meet the transportation needs of both tourists and locals who come to visit and enjoy the activities in the area.

The night street initiative will undergo a six-month trial period, running from January 19 to July 19, 2024, with operational funds sourced from social contributions. Following this timeframe, the local authorities will evaluate the demands of tourists and residents, considering various influencing factors.

Adjustments will be made, and solutions will be proposed to enhance the efficiency of the operation of the street. A comprehensive report will be submitted to higher authorities for further guidance and implementation.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Bao Nghi

