Thanh Hoa’s student becomes winner of 23rd Road to Olympia Peak contest

Le Xuan Manh, a student of the Ham Rong High School of the northern central coastal province of Thanh Hoa was the winner of the 23rd Road to Olympia Peak which ended in Hanoi on October 8.

Manh had an excellent performance and triumphed over competitors with a highest point of 220.

The second position went to Nguyen Trong Thanh of the Tran Phu High School for the Gifted in the northern coastal city of Hai Phong. Nguyen Viet Thanh of the Soc Son High School in Hanoi and Nguyen Minh Triet of the Quoc Hoc-Hue High School for Gifted Students in Thua Thien-Hue Province got third place.

Khanh won a 24K gold-plated laurel wreath and a US$50,000 university scholarship. Cash prizes of VND200 million (US$8,200) and VND100 million (US$4,100) were offered to the second and third places.

“The Road to Olympia Peak” began in 1999 as the country’s biggest knowledge contest on TV for high-school students.

The competition includes four parts, “Warm-up”, “Overcoming obstacles”, “Speed-up” and “Finishing”. Participants have chances to win valuable prizes in weekly, monthly, and quarterly rounds.