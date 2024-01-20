Thailand’s S20 Songkran Music Festival coming to Vietnam for the first time

The S20 Songkran Vietnam Music Festival - S2O Vietnam, an outdoor music event will be held for the first time at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in HCMC’s District 7 on May 11- 12.

The festival has featured some of the biggest names in electronic dance music.

"True Raver Tickets" for the upcoming music festivals were sold out within the first few days of release.

On January 21, the organization board will start selling "Early Bird Tickets" and announce the list of performers in the two-day event this summer.

S2O Music Festival is a popular electronic dance music festival that originated from Thailand in 2015. Since its debut, the S2O Music Festival has expanded to other countries in Southeast Asia, including Japan, Taiwan (China), and Myanmar, and has become one of the most popular music festivals in the region. The festival is known for its high-energy music performances, state-of-the-art production, and immersive water experiences.

The S2O Music Festival typically takes place in April, coinciding with the Thai New Year festival of Songkran with the participation of nearly 100,000 visitors. The festival has featured some of the biggest names in electronic dance music. Attendees can expect a lineup of top international DJs and local talents, as well as a range of other entertainment and activities.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh