Thailand’s Consulate General holds blood donation drive

The Thai Consulate in HCMC held a blood donation drive on December 2 to mark the birth anniversary of the country’s late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the National Day and Father’s Day, which falls on December 5.

Chinoros Benjachavakul, senior vice president for human resources and corporate affairs at C.P. Vietnam Corporation, donates blood at the Thai Consulate in HCM City on December 2. (Photo: VNS)

Speaking at the event, Wiraka Moodhitaporn, the consul general, said the blood donation drive was an opportunity for the Thai and Vietnamese communities living in HCMC and neighboring provinces to make contributions to community activities.

It is also part of the activities to mark the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam-Thailand Strategic Partnership, she said.

Chinoros Benjachavakul, senior vice president for human resources and corporate affairs at C.P. Vietnam Corporation, who came to the Thai consulate early on the day to donate blood, said: “This is the 58th time I have donated blood, including 32 times for donation blood drives in Vietnam and 26 times in Thailand.”

“Together, we can give blood to save the lives of people in need and make contributions to the community,” he added.

A total of 148 units of blood were donated by officials at the consulate, the Thai community, and locals.

A bicycle parade was held on the same day to raise awareness about the importance of blood donation.

The annual event was organized by the Thai consulate in collaboration with the Vietnam Red Cross Society and the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam.

