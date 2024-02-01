Tet wishes extended to overseas Vietnamese

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang, who is also Chairwoman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (OV) Affairs, has extended her best wishes to Vietnamese people living around the world.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang, who is also Chairwoman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (OV) Affairs, has extended her best wishes to Vietnamese people living around the world on the occasion of the nearing traditional Tet (Lunar New Year).

In her Tet greeting letter, Hang wrote that in 2023, the world witnessed unpredictable changes, beyond forecasts. However, under the leadership of the Party and State, and the consensus of the Vietnamese people, including more than 6 million compatriots abroad, the country steadfastly surfed difficulties and gained many important and comprehensive achievements in all fields, especially in keeping economic development momentum, ensuring social security, maintaining independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

External affairs also reaped achievements of historical significance, contributing to increasing the image, stature, reputation and position of Vietnam in the international arena.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)

She said she was deeply moved and appreciated as the OV community well serves as a bridge connecting Vietnam with the world, and makes important contributions to the Fatherland building, development and safeguarding cause.

The official affirmed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs will always stand side by side with OVs, make efforts to implement programmes and activities more effectively to connect the communities abroad as well as connecting Vietnamese people at home and abroad.

She wished the entire OV community a warm Tet, and a new year of good health, happiness and prosperity.

Vietnamplus