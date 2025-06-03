National

Ministry establishes steering committee for national railway projects

SGGP

Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh has signed a decision to establish a steering committee to implement national railway projects.

dstdc1-6911.jpg

The newly formed committee will closely monitor the progress of two major railway projects that are set to break ground shortly.

Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh will serve as head of the committee. The four deputy heads are Deputy Ministers Nguyen Danh Huy, Nguyen Van Sinh, Bui Xuan Dung, and Pham Minh Ha. The committee also includes senior officials from various departments and agencies, the Director of the Railway Project Management Board, and the General Director of Vietnam Railways.

Specialized task forces have been established, including a Standing Task Force, an Expert Task Force, a Human Resources Development Task Force, and an Institutional Development Task Force to assist the steering committee.

Among these, the Expert Task Force will comprise experienced officials, civil servants, and scientists with advanced expertise in key areas such as transportation, infrastructure, rolling stock, communications and signaling, monitoring and control systems, and electric traction.

The Expert Task Force will work under various arrangements, including concurrent assignments, secondments, or specialized consultancy contracts signed with project management units. The operational expenses and remuneration for these experts will be covered by the respective project management units.

At first, the Ministry of Construction’s steering committee will oversee two national railway projects, including the Lao Cai – Ha Noi – Hai Phong, scheduled to break ground on December 19, and the North-South high-speed railway, which is expected to commence construction by the end of 2026.

Related News
By Minh Anh—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

steering committee for national railway projects national railway projects Lao Cai – Ha Noi – Hai Phong North-South high-speed railway project

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn