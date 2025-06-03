Ministry establishes steering committee for national railway projects

Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh has signed a decision to establish a steering committee to implement national railway projects.

The newly formed committee will closely monitor the progress of two major railway projects that are set to break ground shortly.

Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh will serve as head of the committee. The four deputy heads are Deputy Ministers Nguyen Danh Huy, Nguyen Van Sinh, Bui Xuan Dung, and Pham Minh Ha. The committee also includes senior officials from various departments and agencies, the Director of the Railway Project Management Board, and the General Director of Vietnam Railways.

Specialized task forces have been established, including a Standing Task Force, an Expert Task Force, a Human Resources Development Task Force, and an Institutional Development Task Force to assist the steering committee.

Among these, the Expert Task Force will comprise experienced officials, civil servants, and scientists with advanced expertise in key areas such as transportation, infrastructure, rolling stock, communications and signaling, monitoring and control systems, and electric traction.

The Expert Task Force will work under various arrangements, including concurrent assignments, secondments, or specialized consultancy contracts signed with project management units. The operational expenses and remuneration for these experts will be covered by the respective project management units.

At first, the Ministry of Construction’s steering committee will oversee two national railway projects, including the Lao Cai – Ha Noi – Hai Phong, scheduled to break ground on December 19, and the North-South high-speed railway, which is expected to commence construction by the end of 2026.

By Minh Anh—Translated by Kim Khanh