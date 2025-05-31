Expressway linking Binh Thuan, Lam Dong, Dak Nong expected to stretch 140km

An expressway connecting the provinces of Binh Thuan, Lam Dong and Dak Nong, with a length of approximately 140.6 kilometers, is proposed to be built.

The proposed expressway is considered the most feasible option to link three key urban centers of Phan Thiet City in Binh Thuan Province, Bao Loc City in Lam Dong Province and Gia Nghia City in Dak Nong Province.

Recently, Vice Chairman of the Binh Thuan Provincial People’s Committee, Nguyen Hong Hai presided over a working session on reporting the proposed route for the expressway section running through Binh Thuan Province, connecting three localities of Binh Thuan, Lam Dong and Dak Nong.

Vice Chairman of the Binh Thuan Provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Hong Hai presides over the

working session. (Photo: Binh Thuan Provincial e-Portal)

Following a report from South Transport Engineering Design Joint Stock Incorporated, which servers as the consulting unit, once the expressway is completed, it will become a modern transportation route that promotes economic, tourism and industrial development; enhances national defense and security; and facilitates the growth and integration of a new administrative unit under the name Lam Dong.

Additionally, the expressway also aims to supplement and concretize the national expressway network planning.

Specifically, the expressway will form a high-speed horizontal corridor of strategic importance, connecting the major economic, political, and cultural centers of Phan Thiet City in Binh Thuan Province, Da Lat City in Lam Dong Province and Gia Nghia City in Dak Nong Province. Thereby, this route is expected to contribute to significantly reducing travel time and transportation costs for both cargoes and passengers among the three provinces, while improving transportation efficiency compared to the current road network.

Concluding the working session, Vice Chairman of the Binh Thuan Provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Hong Hai stated that the proposed construction plan for the expressway with an estimated total length of 140.6 meters, including 43.9 kilometers through Binh Thuan Province, 61.9 kilometers through Lam Dong Province, and 34.8 kilometers through Dak Nong Province, is the most practical and feasible solution for interconnecting the three provincial hubs.

He emphasized that the plan will offer the shortest distance, the most favorable terrain, and routing, and can effectively link with both the eastern and western branches of the North–South Expressway.

Vice Chairman Nguyen Hong Hai also requested that the consulting unit continue collecting data, conducting surveys, and assessing additional factors to determine the appropriate investment scale for the expressway, ensuring project efficiency and avoiding unnecessary waste.

Currently, three expressways comprising Cam Lam – Vinh Hao, Vinh Hao – Phan Thiet and Phan Thiet – Dau Giay travel through Binh Thuan Province, significantly contributing to the province’s socio-economic development.

By Nguyen Tien- Translated by Huyen Huong