Press contributes to the development of cultural industries

Press agencies contribute significantly to the advancement of cultural industries, which was heard at today's forum "The role of the press in promoting the development of cultural industries in 2025".

This morning, in Hai Phong City, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism coordinated with the Hai Phong City People's Committee and the Vietnam Journalists Association to organize the Forum "The role of the press in promoting the development of cultural industries in 2025".

Participants at the seminar

The event is part of a series of activities to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Hai Phong Liberation Day; towards the 100th anniversary of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day.

Vice Chairman of the Hai Phong City People’s Committee Hoang Minh Cuong stated that in addition to the national press network, the city is currently home to three local press agencies and 56 representative offices and resident reporters from central and provincial media agencies.

He emphasized the vital role of the press as a dynamic and effective communication bridge—shaping public opinion, spreading positive values, and supporting the city’s overall development. The media has played a key part in promoting Hai Phong’s image, contributing to public awareness of its socio-economic growth, and enhancing the visibility of its cultural heritage, historical landmarks, and tourism potential.

Mr. Cuong further noted that the city’s press has actively spotlighted key priorities and initiatives, helping to elevate Hai Phong’s cultural and spiritual identity. This includes efforts to transform cultural heritage into diverse tourism offerings that highlight the city’s friendly people and rich traditions.

At the forum, Director Tran Thi Hoang Mai of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Hai Phong City highlighted that Hai Phong possesses numerous tourism and cultural assets, featuring renowned vistas, picturesque scenery, an extensive network of historical sites and heritage locations, and distinctive festivals. The cultural sector of Hai Phong City are established in alignment with Vietnam's overall development orientation.

Permanent Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Le Hai Binh recognized that Vietnam is home to an impressive community of digital content creators, which constitutes a source of national pride. He also emphasized that media outlets should leverage this talent pool to advance alongside the cultural industry.

Journalist Le Quoc Minh, Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan Newspaper and Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association, emphasized the evolving role of the press in the modern era. Beyond its traditional function of dissemination, the journalist asserted that journalism now serves as a producer of cultural content, notably through the organization of cultural events—an initiative that Nhan Dan Newspaper has actively embraced, garnering widespread public support.

He noted that the scale and creativity of these initiatives continue to expand, amplifying their impact. These evolving approaches, he highlighted, are powerful tools at the disposal of the media.

Participants at the seminar expressed optimism that journalism would undergo significant transformations in the digital age, working in tandem with the cultural industry to drive national development.

By Do Trung – Translated by Dan Thuy