Terrorism case opened over Dak Lak attacks

The security investigation agency of Dak Lak provincial police decided to prosecute suspects for attacking two communal people's committee headquarters in Cu Kuin District, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak on June 11.

Spokesman of the Ministry of Public Security Lieutenant General To An Xo on June 23 announced that the security investigation agency of Dak Lak provincial police has opened a case of terrorism aimed at opposing the people's administration; concealing crime; not denouncing criminals; and organizing, brokering for other people to illegally exit, enter or stay in Vietnam over the attacks at the headquarters of two communal administrations and civilians in Dak Lak on June 11.

At the same time, the investigation agency of Dak Lak province also issued decisions on prosecution and temporary detention orders for 75 suspects on the charge of "terrorism aimed at opposing the people's administration" (according to Article 113 of the 2015 Penal Code). Seven suspects are charged with “not denouncing crimes” (Article 390 of the 2015 Penal Code); one charged for concealing a crime (Article 389 of the 2015 Penal Code); and one prosecuted for "organizing or brokering for others to illegally exit, enter or stay in Vietnam" (Article 348 of the 2015 Penal Code).

The decisions on prosecution and detention orders have been approved by the People’s Procuracy of the same level.

According to the spokesman, up to now, competent authorities have seized 23 guns of all kinds, two grenades, 1,199 bullets, 15 detonators, 1.2kg of explosives, a silencer, two scopes, a set of mock mines, 30 knives, 10 FULRO flags and many vehicles and tools used by the suspects in the June 11 attacks.

Xo said that with the quick and effective measures of the police force, and the active support and assistance of the people, only two days after the incident, the situation in the area was stabilized. So far, most of the suspects in the attack have been arrested. Under the drastic direction of the Government, the provincial Party Committees and authorities of Central Highlands provinces, normal activities of organizations and residents in Central Highlands provinces in general, and Dak Lak province, in particular, have resumed with social security and order being guaranteed.

According to the Ministry of Public Security, the Dak Lak attack is a terrorist case aimed at opposing the people's administration, causing particularly serious consequences. The police force has found documents and evidence that prove the case happened with support and direction from organizations and individuals abroad, even with a person illegally entering Vietnam from abroad to direct the terrorist attack. Authorities are continuing to investigate the case and will strictly punish the culprits following Vietnamese law.

Vietnam hopes countries and international friends will actively coordinate, support, and cooperate closely with Vietnam in investigating and handling the case in particular, and in the fight against terrorism in general.