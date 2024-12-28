Ten remarkable accomplishments in education sector for 2024 highlighted

The Ministry of Education and Training published a report today showcasing the ten most significant accomplishments and major initiatives in the education sector for the year 2024.

The Vietnamese President bestows the prestigious titles of People's Teacher and Excellent Teacher upon 21 and 1,167 educators

1. The Party and State maintain a strong focus on advancing education

A notable achievement occurred in 2024 with the Politburo's release of Conclusion 91, which further develops the decade-long efforts of the comprehensive education reform established in Resolution 29.

2. Vietnamese President bestowed the prestigious titles of People's Teacher and Excellent Teacher upon 21 and 1,167 educators respectively in 2024.

3. Significant progress has been made in enhancing teaching profession

Significant progress has been made in enhancing the teaching profession, as evidenced by the broad backing for the draft Law on Teachers from both legislators and the public. The Ministry of Education and Training is collaborating with the National Assembly to complete the draft for review in the forthcoming 9th session.

4. The initial complete cycle of the 2018 General Education Program's implementation has been successfully concluded at all educational levels throughout the country.

5. The digital transformation of education has brought about significant advancements

The digital transformation of education has brought about significant advancements, including the completion of all sectoral databases and their connection to national networks. The high school graduation exam and university admissions process have been fully digitized, enabling students to complete all procedures, such as registration, preference selection, fee payment, and enrollment confirmation, entirely online.

6. Vietnamese universities experience a notable improvement in their standings both globally and regionally.

Vietnamese universities have experienced a notable improvement in their standings both globally and regionally. According to the QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2025, a total of 10 Vietnamese institutions were included, marking an increase of two from the previous year. Particularly impressive was the performance of Vietnam National University Hanoi, which surged 456 positions to attain the 325th rank worldwide, thereby becoming the highest-ranked university in Vietnam and 51st in Asia.

Moreover, Vietnam was represented by 17 universities in the QS Asia Top Universities list, with four of these institutions making it into the top 200. In the Times Higher Education World University Rankings, nine Vietnamese universities were recognized, with four positioned within the top 1000. Additionally, 13 universities from Vietnam were featured in the THE Impact Rankings.

7. Vietnam's education system continues to make a positive impact in international competitions

In 2024, the country was represented by seven student delegations participating in regional and international Olympic contests, involving a total of 38 students. The Vietnamese student teams have achieved remarkable success, securing awards across the board, including 12 gold medals, 15 silver medals, 10 bronze medals, and one certificate of merit. This marks an increase of four gold medals and three silver medals compared to the achievements of 2023.

Vietnamese student delegations participating in the competition consistently achieved high rankings, maintaining a position within the top 10 globally. Numerous Vietnamese students attained scores among the highest, with a notable increase in practical examination scores compared to previous years.

In 2024, a group of Vietnamese students participating in the International Science and Engineering Fair in the United States achieved a second-place award, marking the highest accolade received since 2013.

8. Collaboratively striving to mitigate the impacts of natural disasters, including floods and storms.

9. The successful organization of significant school sports events at both national and international levels includes the 13th Southeast Asian Student Sports Festival and the 10th National Phu Dong Sports Festival.

10. The movement for building a learning society and lifelong education is promoted

