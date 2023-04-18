Temporarily locked SIM cards must have information certified urgently

Mobile phone carriers have warned that owners of temporarily locked SIM cards must come to their offices to certify their personal information as soon as possible; otherwise, their SIM cards will be terminated permanently on May 15.



Accordingly, the applicable regulation stipulates that after both the phone calling and receiving functions of a SIM card are locked (since April 15), the SIM card owner must quickly update and certify necessary information for service reactivation. However, now that both functions are disable, they cannot complete the task online or via an app but have to visit a transaction point of their carrier.

Until April 17, Viettel informed that 270,000 of its mobile phone subscribers have both functions locked. The figures for VinaPhone and MobiFone are both around 400,000.

VinaPhone shared that it will help customers to reactivate both the phone calling and receiving functions at all transaction points nationwide as long as these customers finish the information certification with appropriate personal documents (citizen ID card, passport).

MobiFone stressed that information certification is the right as well as responsibility of customers so that their data are correct compared to those in the National Population Database. This will lead to more convenience for them in the future when using other services such as banking and insurance. MobiFone continues to help its customers to complete this necessary task at its transaction points by May 15, when the SIM cards of owners unsuccessful in doing this task must be terminated permanently.