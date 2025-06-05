Vietnam's startup ecosystem steadily climbing in global rankings

Vietnam's startup ecosystem is experiencing a significant surge, steadily climbing in global rankings, said the National Agency for Technology Entrepreneurship and Commercialization Development under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The National Agency for Technology Entrepreneurship and Commercialization Development under the Ministry of Science and Technology in coordination with StartupBlink have recently organized an online seminar to announce the results of Vietnam's 2025 creative startups.

TECHFEST is a flagship initiative led by the Ministry of Science and Technology, designed to advance Vietnam’s innovative startup ecosystem.

Vietnam's startup ecosystem continues its impressive climb, with the country ranking 55th in the 2024 Global Startup Ecosystem Index. This marks a consistent upward trend, as Vietnam has now risen for three consecutive years, showcasing its growing prominence in the global innovation landscape.

In recent years, Vietnam’s creative startup ecosystem has made significant progress, with Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and Da Nang all ranking among the world’s top 1,000 startup cities. This achievement reflects coordinated efforts at both national and local levels to foster innovation and entrepreneurship.

Vietnam is also earning international praise in emerging technology sectors. The country ranks second in Southeast Asia for blockchain innovation, with Ho Chi Minh City securing a spot in the global top 30. Meanwhile, Hanoi has distinguished itself in logistics, ranking sixth in the region—underscoring the strategic role of technology and supply chains in Vietnam’s startup development agenda.

Director Pham Hong Quat of the Department of Startups and Technology Enterprises emphasized that the collaboration with StartupBlink to release the Global Startup Ecosystem Index Report 2025 represents a pivotal strategic initiative. This partnership aims to accurately define Vietnam's standing within the global startup landscape. By doing so, it enables Vietnam to comprehensively assess its accomplishments, gain a deeper understanding of its competitive advantages, and pinpoint areas requiring improvement. Furthermore, the insights derived from this report will pave the way for formulating targeted and effective development strategies to foster the growth of Vietnam's startup ecosystem in the coming years.

By Ba Tan - Translated by Anh Quan