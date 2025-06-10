Over 60 scientists attend quantum science training course in Vietnam

More than 60 scientists from 22 countries and territories participated in a quantum science training course at the International Center for Interdisciplinary Science and Education - ICISE.

The Vietnam Rencontres du Republique Association yesterday in collaboration with the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN, France) opened the short training program with the theme 'Advanced summer school on quantum field theory and quantum gravity 2025' in the Central Province of Binh Dinh's Quy Nhon City.

Scientists pose for a photo

Speaking at the opening of the training course, Professor Tran Thanh Van, Chairman of the Vietnam Rencontres du Republique Association, this summer school was initiated 30 years ago to train new human resources for the fields of quantum field theory and quantum gravity - two very important fields for modern science.

He added that the summer school has so far convened 14 times across various countries, drawing over 1,000 young scientists and graduate students. Sponsored by 30 leading theoretical physics professors, including 4 Nobel laureates, the program features distinguished lecturers from top institutions such as Princeton Institute for Advanced Study, Harvard University (USA), University of Amsterdam (Netherlands), Tata Institute for Fundamental Research (India), University of Chicago (USA), and the International Center for Theoretical Physics (Brazil).

This year’s curriculum will cover topics like quantum gravity, string theory, black holes, amplitudes, holography, cosmology, quantum information theory, theoretical condensed matter, and artificial intelligence. The summer school fosters collaboration among scientists and quantum researchers, paving the way for innovative research directions and approaches.

By Ngoc Oai - Translated by Anh Quan