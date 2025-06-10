Ho Chi Minh City Economic Forum 2025 themed Artificial Intelligence (AI)

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee recently announced the plan for the implementation of the sixth Ho Chi Minh City Economic Forum (HEF 2025), themed “Artificial Intelligence – From Technologies to Applications.”

The event will take place from November 24 to 30, 2025, at Sala Urban Area within Thu Thiem New Urban Area, Nguyen Hue walking street and Le Loi Street.

This forum is part of the city’s 4.0 industrial and service development program for the period of 2020–2030 which is organized in cooperation with the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The 2024 Ho Chi Minh City Economic Forum was held under the theme "Industrial Transformation: A New Driver for Sustainable Development in Ho Chi Minh City.” (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

The HEF 2025 aims to explore practical AI applications, build an AI ecosystem in Ho Chi Minh City, and promote the city’s research capabilities, cooperation, and investment attraction in high technology.

Around 1,200 to 1,500 domestic and international delegates are expected to attend in person, including government leaders, ministry officials, experts, tech businesses, and global AI research centers. Key topics will include AI in global governance, supply chains, the development of smart megacities, and behavioral models in the AI era.

Within framework of the forum, there will be discussions, senior dialogues, a series of workshops and the GRECO 2025 exhibition showcasing AI technology products along the walking street, along with activities for business networking, startups and students.

The HEF 2025 is a key event to drive Ho Chi Minh City’s digital transformation and innovation strategy forward.

By Mai Hoa- Translated by Huyen Huong