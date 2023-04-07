Mobile subscribers to have numbers revoked by mobile phone providers by May 15

By May 15, if mobile phone subscribers with personal information that does not match the national population database, they will have their numbers revoked by mobile phone providers, Mr.Nguyen Phong Nha, Deputy Director of the Department of Telecommunications under the Ministry of Information and Communications announced at the yesterday's press conference.

At the press conference held yesterday chaired by Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Thanh Lam, the functional agencies of the Ministry of Information and Communications announced several outstanding results in the first 3 months of 2023.

Mr. Nha made the statement at the press conference that mobile subscribers who do not update their registered personal information will not be able to make outgoing calls and send text messages as well as they can’t receive phone calls or text messages by April 15.

According to the Ministry of Information and Communications data, the revenue of the sector was estimated at VND325,565 billion, up 30 percent compared to February; Accumulated revenue of the sector by the end of March is estimated at VND 845,577 billion, down 3 percent over the same period. Moreover, the revenue ratio is estimated at 20 percent compared to the year plan.

The sector’s total state budget payment by the end of March was estimated at VND 24,455 billion, up 9 percent over the same period last year. The growth rate of the digital economy in the first quarter was 13.6 percent, an increase of 3.99 percent compared to the end of 2022. The proportion of the digital economy in GDP in the first quarter was 14.62 percent.

According to the data of the Ministry of Information and Communications, as of March 31, there were 2.17 million subscribers to standardize information after receiving the notice. Currently, the country has 1.67 million subscribers, accounting for 43.5 percent, who provided personal information that does not match Vietnam’s official national database according to telecom providers’ warnings have been suspended.

At the press conference, Mr. Nguyen Phong Nha said that since April 1, there have been about 256,000 subscribers, accounting for 13.5 percent of the subscribers who are unable to make outgoing calls or text messages (one-way locking) have come to be telecom officers for updating their personal information.

By April 15, subscribers who do not update their personal information will be locked in two ways. By May 15, if their personal information is not updated, these subscribers will have their numbers revoked by the network, said Nguyen Phong Nha.

Mr. Nguyen Phong Nha also said that the Ministry of Information and Communications expects users to send messages to free of charge 1414 switchboard to check whether they need to update their subscriber information. The cooperation of users will contribute to limiting spam message services and spam calls.

According to the Ministry of Information and Communications, in March, detected and transferred to competent authorities to investigate and handle 8 cases of using fake broadcasting stations to spread spam messages, advertisements or fake to deceive residents in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Gia Lai, Quang Nam and Thanh Hoa.

According to data from the Information Security Administration, in the first quarter of this year, the agency recorded 3,446 cyber attacks that caused problems in information systems in Vietnam, down 6.3 percent compared with the same period last year. The administration has handled them all.

In the coming time, in order to ensure network information security, the Ministry of Information and Communications will continue to strengthen supervision and proactively scan Vietnam's cyberspace; evaluate, make statistics and continue to promote propaganda and warnings on the mass media for users to know and avoid.

At the same time, it will continue to issue warning documents for the review of network vulnerabilities - weakness or flaw in software, hardware, or organizational processes, which when compromised by a threat, can result in a security breach.