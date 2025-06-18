First public organization approved to develop int'l-standard research center

The first public science and technology organization was approved for participation in the initiative to establish and develop international-standard research centers.

Vice Chairwoman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy presents the decision on developing an international standard research center to a representative of the Center for Nanostructured and Molecular Materials

The Department of Science and Technology held a conference to officially announce approval of participating organizations in the Project on building a promotion mechanism for international-standard research centers.

Vice Chairwoman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy attended the conference.

At the conference, a city leader presented the decision approving the first organization to participate in the Center of Excellence (CoE) Project to the Center for Nanostructured and Molecular Materials (INOMAR) under Ho Chi Minh City National University, the first unit which was recognized to be eligible to participate in the city's CoE Project.

This marks the first official announcement of a public science and technology organization deemed eligible to participate in the CoE Project and notably, the first in the country. Backed by a grant of VND85 billion (US$3,253,862) from the city People's Committee, the initiative aims to establish a research and innovation center that meets international standards.

Vice Chairwoman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy remarked that the approval and announcement of the first batch of eligible public science and technology organizations to participate in the Center of Excellence (CoE) initiative is a meaningful achievement, following sustained efforts to pilot special mechanisms and policies aimed at attracting and retaining talent, along with financial mechanisms to implement medium- and long-term science and technology programs. She added that these efforts aim to create an environment of innovation and scientific research where experts and scientists in public institutions can work with confidence and pursue their passion, stimulating creativity and contributing to breakthrough products that drive the city's socio-economic development. The Deputy Chairwoman also expressed hope that INOMAR will truly become a pioneering force in the city’s research and innovation network, particularly in key sectors. It is also expected to serve as a hub for groundbreaking ideas, internationally recognized projects, and scientific products that offer high practical value.

According to Director Lam Dinh Thang of the Department of Science and Technology, extensive surveys and assessments were conducted to evaluate the current landscape of public science and technology organizations in the city.

The findings revealed several key challenges that must be addressed, including a shortage of leading scientists, a limited number of international publications, small investment resources, and, most notably, the absence of robust policies to support and advance the development of high-performing research groups.

The project introduces a set of groundbreaking mechanisms to establish and develop international-standard research centers. These include competitive salary incentives of up to VND120 million per person per month for participating leaders and experts.

The city will also prioritize public investment in infrastructure, including laboratories and advanced research equipment. Programs and projects under the CoE initiative will be approved as integrated packages—each with defined objectives, estimated budgets, and phased annual funding plans.

Notably, all outcomes from scientific research and technological development will be automatically assigned to the host organization without compensation, unless otherwise specified by agreement.

The above incentives are aimed at focusing on the formation and development of an international standard research center to enhance the City's position in science and technology in the Southeast Asian region in the Politburo's Resolution No. 24-NQ/TW on socio-economic development and ensuring national defense and security in the Southeast region to 2030, with a vision to 2045.

Recently, the Department of Science and Technology has announced the selection of public science and technology organizations to participate in the project.

In the first phase, the department received 10 applications from 8 organizations and carefully reviewed and evaluated them. Only INOMAR was the first unit approved to be eligible to participate in the Project to build a promotion mechanism to form and develop an international standard research center.

By Ba Tan - Translated by Anh Quan