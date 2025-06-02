PM celebrates groundbreaking of US$300 mln tech hub in Hanoi

The Government will always accompany companies, including CMC, and request ministries, agencies, and Hanoi authorities to further support them by promptly removing any obstacles to their growth, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

PM Pham Minh Chinh and delegates at the groundbreaking ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on June 1 attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the Hanoi CMC Creative Space (CCS Hanoi), a $300 million technology complex hailed as a key part of Vietnam’s push for innovation and digital transformation.

The project, led by private firm CMC Technology & Solution, located on an 11,000 sq.m site in Hanoi, will feature 23 floors above ground and three basements, with a total floor space exceeding 90,000 sq.m.

Following the success of CMC’s first creative space in Ho Chi Minh City - CCS Tan Thuan, this second facility will serve as an open artificial intelligence centre, dubbed C.OpenAI. It aims to house a comprehensive tech ecosystem, including a state-of-the-art data centre, research and development labs, training facilities, and a startup incubation zone, employing over 5,000 engineers.

At the heart of the complex is the CMC Data Centre, designed to deploy cutting-edge technologies in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, big data, and next-generation networks. The C.OpenAI ecosystem will also integrate 25 core technologies developed by CMC.

In his address, PM Chinh praised the project as a testament to the private sector’s role in advancing Vietnam’s technological ambitions, aligning with the Party’s policy of making breakthroughs in sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation.

With Vietnam targeting at least 8 percent economic growth in 2025 and double-digit expansion thereafter, he called for national unity to drive prosperity, safeguard its independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

He urged CMC to lead in sci-tech, innovation and digital transformation, inspiring other businesses, educational establishments, and research centers, particularly young people, to contribute to Vietnam’s rapid and sustainable development. He expressed his hope that CMC would grow into a major multinational corporation integrated into global value chains while prioritising social welfare and equitable access to technology, especially for remote and vulnerable communities.

The Government will always accompany companies, including CMC, and request ministries, agencies, and Hanoi authorities to further support them by promptly removing any obstacles to their growth, he concluded.

VNA