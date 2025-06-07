High-Tech agricultural innovation startup competition launched

The Management Board of Ho Chi Minh City Agricultural Hi-tech Park has just held a ceremony to announce and launch the Innovation Startup Competition in the field of high-tech agriculture in 2025.

The competition is designed to identify, select, and nurture promising startup ideas and projects in high-tech agriculture, supporting the vision of transforming Ho Chi Minh City into a vibrant startup hub for young entrepreneurs.

At the launch of the Innovation Startup Competition

With the theme 'Digital transformation in sustainable agricultural development', the competition focuses on the application of digital technology in agricultural management and production, contributing to promoting green, smart and sustainable agriculture.

Delivering the opening speech for the 2025 High-Tech Agriculture Startup Competition, Head of the High-tech Agricultural Zone Management Board and the Competition Organizing Committee Pham Dinh Dung emphasized the critical role of innovation in agriculture amid the economy’s rapid digital transformation. He noted that agriculture, a cornerstone of the nation’s economy, must innovate to ensure sustainable development and enhance value. High-tech agricultural startups are a key driver in advancing this transformation.

The 2025 competition has expanded to a national scale, offering opportunities for talents across Vietnam to engage in and develop high-tech agriculture ventures. The initiative aims to identify, select, honor, and incubate promising startup ideas and projects, supporting Ho Chi Minh City’s ambition to become a thriving startup hub for young entrepreneurs.

The 2025 High-Tech Agriculture Startup Competition invites participation from startups, young entrepreneurs, students, university and college lecturers, research institutions, organizations, and individuals across Vietnam who are passionate about innovative ideas and technologies in high-tech agriculture.

Eligible participants can submit projects in diverse areas, including management, production, processing, and preservation within high-tech agriculture. The competition also welcomes innovations leveraging information technology, Internet of Things (IoT), big data, blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), automation, robotics, and drones for applications in management, production, processing, post-harvest preservation, and product traceability in the high-tech agriculture sector.

Candidates can access the application form at the link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1uqN2H-xMjYbcGJH7msc1lrttqPB5VltV Application documents are sent directly by post to the address: High-tech Agricultural Business Incubation Center (No. 255 Tran Hung Dao Street in HCMC's District 1) or email: doimoisangtaonncnc@gmail.com. The application period is from May to July 2025.

The competition includes three stages including Preliminary Round, Semi-final, and Final Round. Projects that advance past the Preliminary Round will enter an intensive training program covering startup fundamentals, business planning, intellectual property, investor pitching, and presentation skills.

Following the competition, promising projects will be selected for a 2026 support plan, which includes pre-incubation, incubation, and acceleration phases.

By Phuong Uyen - Translated By Anh Quan