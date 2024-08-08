Technology application essential for media agencies

The application of technology and artificial intelligence for journalism is essential for the press in general and live media in particular, said Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association Le Quoc Minh.

Yesterday afternoon, Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association journalist Le Quoc Minh worked with journalists in Binh Phuoc Province.

Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association Le Quoc Minh believed that media agencies need to proactively change their organizational methods by focusing on international-standard conferences and take advantage of the presence of national media leaders to discuss macro-level issues across various fields, challenges, and opportunities for journalism in this new era.

During the working session, representatives from the Board of Directors and the Editorial Board of Binh Phuoc Radio and Television provided an overview of the organizational structure and the agency’s activities after the merger of Binh Phuoc Radio and Television and Binh Phuoc Newspaper.

Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association Quoc Minh highly appreciated the efforts of reporters and editors in investment, improving the quality of communication work, and the association’s activities.

In light of the development of social networks and artificial intelligence (AI), the Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association believes that media organizations, including party newspapers, must adapt their methods, trends, and approaches to reporting.

The practical requirements demand that media organizations focus on enhancing the quality of information, packaging their products, and learning how to manage artificial intelligence products and connect with others to attract readers’ attention.

In the coming time, the Vietnam Journalists Association will enhance activities related to information exchange, professional support, and maximum assistance for local media agencies.

By Van Minh – Translated by Anh Quan