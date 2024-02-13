Teacher Ian Wilson and his rural Vietnamese students

An Australian teacher is devoted to his teaching career in Vietnam with his love for rural students.

Teacher Ian Wilson shakes hands with students

One day at the beginning of the week, teachers and students of Albert Einstein High School in Ho Chi Minh City’s Binh Chanh outlying district were surprised when CEO Ian Wilson spent his own money to buy a flock of ducklings.

He designed a water tank right in the school and raised a flock of ducklings. When the ducks grew up, he exchanged them for another flock of ducklings and brought them back because he understood that young students like cute little animals.

During his 5 years of being a principal, he always stands at the school gate to welcome his dear students. Half an hour before class, he insisted on standing in front of the gate to high-five each student like a friend and greet each parent who brought their children to class.

On a morning of heavy rain and lightning, the image of the CEO himself spreading the carpet to prevent students from falling was imprinted in many children's memories until they grew up. Many parents still refer to him as a companion in their children's growth and development stage.

Then one day, he became seriously ill and had to return to his country for treatment, with regret for everyone. But, he could not leave his country and Vietnamese students. One late afternoon in his hometown, teacher Ian Wilson was missing his children when he suddenly received an email from Vietnam. The email was an invitation to return to Vietnam to work, but this time in the highlands of the Northwest. He immediately replied yes and two days later, he arrived in the S-shaped country.

Canadian International School (CIS Lao Cai) in the Northern Province of Lao Cai, which Mr. Ian Wilson serves, is located in the mountainous border area with China. Ms. Nguyen Thi Kieu Oanh, the owner of his old school, wanted to build the first international high school for students in the Northwest region. And Mr. Ian Wilson is the person she trusts completely as principal.

The school is perched on a high hill, surrounded by mountains and forests, with only trees and birds singing. The school is about 5km from where Mr. Ian lives. He was given a car and a chauffeur, but he refused because he wanted to cycle to school like his students - at 5 a.m. every morning to wait for the first students to go to school, he gives them high-five as an agreement that let's experience and try together. He and his staff personally cleaned the floors, cleaned the toilets, and removed the stones blocking the road.

By An Thu – Translated By Anh Quan