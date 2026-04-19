Vung Ang Thermal Power Plant II inaugurated

On April 18, Ha Tinh Province's authorities, in coordination with Vung Ang Thermal Power Company Limited (VAPCO) II, held the inauguration ceremony for the Vung Ang Thermal Power Plant II at Vung Ang Economic Zone.

Delegates perform the inauguration ceremony for the Vung Ang Thermal Power Plant II.

Construction of the Vung Ang Thermal Power Plant II commenced in late 2021, with a total investment of US$2.2 billion. The plant comprises two generating units with a total designed capacity of 1,330 MW (665 MW per unit). This is a key project in Ha Tinh Province and one of the country’s major national energy projects, implemented under the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model.

The Vung Ang Thermal Power Plant II is a joint venture between Japan and the Republic of Korea, in which 60 percent of the shares are held by Japanese companies led by Mitsubishi Corporation and 40 percent by Korea Electric Power Corporation.

Once operational, the plant is expected to create stable employment for hundreds of staff and workers, contribute to the state budget, and support long-term economic stability in the region. It will also play a significant role in ensuring a stable electricity supply, particularly in helping to address power shortages in the Northern region.

The project applies ultra-supercritical (USC) boiler technology, which enhances power generation efficiency, optimizes fuel consumption, and reduces greenhouse gas emissions. This represents one of the most advanced coal-fired thermal power technologies currently adopted by many countries in their transition toward cleaner energy.

Vung Ang Thermal Power Plant II

Vung Ang Thermal Power Plant II

By Duong Quang – Translated by Kim Khanh