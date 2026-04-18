Vietnam deposits instrument of ratification for UN Convention against Cybercrime

The formal deposition makes Vietnam the first country in Southeast Asia and the third globally to ratify the convention.

General Luong Tam Quang, Minister of Public Security of Vietnam, signed the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime under the auspices of the United Nations. (Photo: VNA)

Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, deposited Vietnam's instrument of ratification for the UN Convention against Cybercrime (also known as the Hanoi Convention) with the UN Office of Legal Affairs (OLA) at the UN headquarters in New York on April 17.

The formal deposition followed the ratification decision signed by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on April 7. This landmark move makes Vietnam the first country in Southeast Asia and the third globally to ratify the convention.

At the ceremony, OLA representatives received the instrument of ratification in the presence of the head of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in New York.

Addressing the event, Viet emphasized that hosting the convention signing ceremony in Hanoi and being among the first three countries to ratify the treaty reflect Vietnam’s wish and efforts to proactively and substantively contribute to the convention’s early entry into force, helping to strengthen international dialogue and cooperation in cybercrime combat while enhancing global cybersecurity.

The ambassador expressed his hope for swift ratification by other nations to translate commitments into action, utilizing this legal framework to address cyber challenges, maintain stability, promote sustainable development, and ensure rights, interests, and shared prosperity for all.

In October 2025, Vietnam successfully hosted the signing ceremony and high-level conference in Hanoi under the theme "Countering Cybercrime – Sharing Responsibility – Securing Our Future." The event, organized in collaboration with the UN, drew leaders and high-ranking representatives from over 110 countries and international organizations. It set a new milestone in international cybersecurity cooperation and affirmed Vietnam’s growing international stature and prestige.

The UN Convention against Cybercrime is the first global legally binding instrument adopted by the UN to create a unified framework for the prevention, investigation, and prosecution of cyber-related offenses. It includes provisions on criminalizing cyberattacks, protecting critical information infrastructure, mechanisms for sharing electronic data and evidence, extradition, mutual legal assistance, and technical cooperation. Furthermore, it stresses the vital balance between cybersecurity and the protection of human rights, privacy, and national sovereignty.

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