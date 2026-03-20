Tay Ninh breaks ground on upgrade of Hill 82 Martyrs’ Cemetery

Tay Ninh Province has begun upgrading Hill 82 Martyrs’ Cemetery to expand burial capacity and improve infrastructure for commemorating more than 15,000 fallen soldiers.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on the morning of March 20 in Tan Bien Commune for the upgrade of Hill 82 Martyrs’ Cemetery, the resting place of over 15,000 soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the war against the United States and in international missions.

Delegates perform the groundbreaking ritual for the project to upgrade Hill 82 Martyrs’ Cemetery in Tay Ninh Province.

The project has a total investment of more than VND373 billion (US$14.2 million) and is divided into two phases. Phase 1 focuses on renovating and upgrading key components such as main roads, the memorial monument house, and constructing 6,000 new grave structures, along with auxiliary facilities, with a budget of nearly VND205 billion (US$7.8 million).

Phase 2 will continue to complete the internal infrastructure system, central area, parking facilities, and related works, with a budget of more than VND168 billion (US$6.4 million).

Tay Ninh leaders lay wreaths in remembrance of fallen heroes who sacrificed for the nation.

After the upgrade, Hill 82 Martyrs’ Cemetery will have sufficient capacity to receive and bury the remains of soldiers who died in Cambodia and are being searched for and repatriated by Tay Ninh Province and Military Region 7, as well as to relocate scattered small cemeteries to this centralized site.

The site will also be developed to meet national-level standards for organizing memorial services, funerals, and commemorative activities for fallen heroes, serving as a “red address” to educate younger generations about revolutionary traditions.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Pham Tan Hoa, Vice Chairman of the Tay Ninh Provincial People’s Committee, emphasized that the comprehensive upgrade of the cemetery is essential to ensure a solemn and well-organized memorial space, reflecting the responsibility, sentiment, and political commitment of authorities and people nationwide and in Tay Ninh in honoring those who sacrificed for the country.

On this occasion, leaders of Tay Ninh Province and Military Region 7 laid wreaths and offered incense in tribute to the fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives for national liberation, construction and defense.

By Quang Vinh- Translated by Huyen Huong