Tan Son Nhat Int’l Airport asked to assign more staff at peak time

Vietnam Civil Aviation Authority yesterday reported its inspection results of current issues, including long waiting time for luggage checkout and extra taxi fee in Tan Son Nhat International Airport to the Transport Ministry.



Firstly, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam asked that Tan Son Nhat International Airport urgently select passenger automobile units according to the approved plan, along with the minimum service rates.

Secondly, as to the long waiting time for luggage checkout, Tan Son Nhat International Airport must designate more human resources at luggage carousels and flexibly operate these carousels based on real situations. Staff must be assigned at entry areas to help passengers claim their luggage.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam forecast that during the upcoming holiday as well as following summertime, it will closely work with related units (the border police, the customs, ground service units) to pay several inspection visits to this airport in order to timely detect and handle problems, inadequacies so that the waiting time of passengers here can be reduced effectively.