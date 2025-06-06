Tan Phu– Bao Loc Expressway construction project approved

The Tan Phu – Bao Loc Expressway, with an estimated investment of over VND18 trillion (US$691 million) in its first phase, is scheduled to operate in the fourth quarter of 2027.

On June 6, Chairman of the Lam Dong Provincial People’s Committee Tran Hong Thai signed the decision to approve the Tan Phu– Bao Loc Expressway construction project under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, a build-operate-transfer (BOT) contract.

As designed, the expressway will span 65.8 kilometers, including approximately 11.9 kilometers through Dong Nai Province and 53.9 kilometers through Lam Dong Province.

The project is designed with four lanes. In the initial phase, its road width will be 17 meters, while the road width will be expanded to 22 meters in the completed phase.

Route map of the Tan Phu – Bao Loc Expressway connecting to the Bao Loc – Lien Khuong Expressway

The total investment capital is VND18,002 billion (nearly US$691 million), including VND6,500 billion (US$249 million) from the state capital, approximately VND11,502 billion (US$441 million) from the capital of investor.

Along the expressway, emergency refuge areas will be placed every four to five kilometers on each side of the roadway. In addition, there are three interchanges and seven overpasses across the expressway.

To facilitate local traffic between both sides of the expressway, 30 underpasses will be located along the corridor. A rest stop will also be placed in Da Oai Commune, Da Huoai District, Lam Dong Province.

The Central Highlands region has only the Lien Khuong – Prenn Expressway in operation, which spans approximately 19 kilometers. (Photo: SGGP/ Doan Kien)

According to the Lam Dong Provincial People's Committee, the expressway is expected to be completed and put into operation in the fourth quarter of 2027 after completing the necessary procedures and construction.

The initial toll rate per kilometer on the Tan Phu– Bao Loc Expressway is set at VND2,000 (US$0.07) for standard vehicles and is expected to gradually increase in the following years.

The toll collection period is projected to last for 23 years and nine months.

By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong