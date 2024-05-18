Students of Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted win 2nd award at ISEF 2024

This achievement marks the only prize-winning team from Vietnam at this year's International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) and Vietnam's first 2nd award in the past 12 years of participating in this international competition.

The team from Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted (HCMC) with representatives of the Ministry of Education and Training and the Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City

Information from the organizers of the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) 2024 reveals that the team from Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted (District 5, Ho Chi Minh City) has excellently secured the 4th award from the Association for Computing Machinery and the 2nd award (Grand Awards) in the Systems Software category.

This achievement marks the only prize-winning team from Vietnam at this year's ISEF and Vietnam's first 2nd award in the past 12 years of participating in this international competition. Previously, Vietnam won its first award in 2012.

The ISEF 2024 was held from May 11 to 17 in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Vietnam's delegation comprised 17 students with nine projects selected from a pool of 149 projects participating in the National High School Science and Engineering Competition for the 2023-2024 school year.

Accordingly, teams from Hai Phong, Hanoi, Lam Dong, Quang Tri, Tuyen Quang, and Ho Chi Minh City, as well as from the University of Education, had participated.

The team from the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training included a group of two students from Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted with a project.

ISEF is the largest annual international science and engineering competition for high school students. This year, the competition attracted nearly 1,700 projects of students from 64 countries worldwide.

According to Mr. Ho Tan Minh, Chief of Staff of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training, the project "Integration of Deep Learning into Automatic Volumetric Cardiovascular Dissection and Reconstruction in Simulated 3D Space for Medical Practice," developed by students Nguyen Le Quoc Bao and Le Tuan Hy, is an AI application aimed at aiding doctors and radiologists in generating diagnostic results from CT scans by converting 2D images into simulated 3D, thereby facilitating medical practice.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Thuy Doan