Students and teachers find medicine to cure cancer from frogs

Recently, a group of students and teachers in Lang Son Province’s Loc Binh District found a medicinal source from a special fragrant frog which can replace antibiotics and support cancer treatment after 9-10 months of studies.

Fragrant frogs - a rare and precious frog species Mau Son tourist area in Lang Son Province’s Loc Binh District

The education sector in Lang Son Province yesterday announced that a group of students and teachers from Chu Van An High School for the Gifted had just completed the project named ‘Research and acquisition of recombinant Brevinin from indigenous Mau Son frog, creating a source of medicinal herbs to replace antibiotics, supporting cancer treatment.’

Fragrant frogs - a rare and precious frog species Mau Son tourist area in Lang Son Province’s Loc Binh District, have high value in terms of both culinary and economic aspects with prices 7-10 times more expensive than normal.

Teacher Nguyen Phuong Hien and students twelfth grader Nguyen Le Minh Thu and eleventh grader Nguyen An Dong revealed that they spent nearly one year on frog species found in Mau Son to find Brevinin E.H in frogs which are both antibacterial and kill cancer cells without affecting normal eukaryotic cells - cells containing membrane-bound organelles and are the basis for both unicellular and multicellular organisms.

Through the project, the team has built a process to collect Brevinin from Mau Son frogs by recombinant method. This study is hoped to pave the way for the production of drugs to replace antibiotics and support cancer treatment.

This project won first prize at the provincial science and technology competition for high school students in the 2023-2024 school year organized by the Department of Education and Training of Lang Son Province.

By Van Phuc - Translated by Anh Quan