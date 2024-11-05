State Treasury reaches 75.6 percent of 2024 plan in first ten months

A statement from the State Treasury of Vietnam yesterday said that by the end of October, the unit has mobilized VND302,246 billion (nearly US$12 billion), reaching 75.6 percent of the 2024 plan.

Previously, in October, the Hanoi Stock Exchange organized 22 Government bond auction sessions issued by the State Treasury of Vietnam.

The Government bonds calling for bids have six terms, comprising five, seven, ten, 15, 20 and 30 years to mobilize nearly VND31,000 billion (US$1.2 billion). Of which, the 10-year bond holds the highest proportion with 78 percent of the total issuance volume, equivalent to nearly VND24,000 billion (US$948 million).

Government bond mobilization interest rates at the end of October remained unchanged compared to the end of September for terms of ten, 15 and 30 years, and decreased for terms of five years by nearly 0.1 percent point per year.

Accumulated to the end of October 31, the State Treasury of Vietnam has mobilized VND302,246 billion (nearly US$12 billion), reaching 75.6 percent of the 2024 plan.

In the secondary market, the listed value of Government bonds in October reached VND2,192,593 billion (US$87 billion), up 0.99 percent compared to September.

The total secondary transaction value reached nearly VND275,000 billion (nearly US$11 million), and the average transaction value per session reached nearly VND12,000 billion (US$474 million) per session, down more than 12 percent compared to September 2024.

The most traded tenors during the month were 10-year, 25-30-year and 10-15-year tenors, with their market shares of 32.78 percent, 11.07 percent and 10.60 percent, respectively.

The average trading yield of Government bonds issued by the State Treasury has decreased the most at the 2-year term, currently reaching nearly 1.5 percent and increased the most at the 25-year term and from seven-to-ten-year terms, currently reaching approximately 3.3 percent and more than 2.6 percent, respectively.

The proportion of foreign investors' transaction value accounted for nearly 1.7 percent of the total transaction value of the whole market, with a net selling value of VND434 billion (US$17 million).

As of the end of October, the total secondary transaction value of Government bonds reached VND2,320,700 billion (US$92 billion), with an average session of VND11,211 billion (US$443 million) a session, up 72 percent compared to the average for the whole year of 2023.

By Luu Thuy- Translated by Huyen Huong