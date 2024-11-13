State President arrives in Lima, beginning official visit to Peru

State President Luong Cuong and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived at the Jorge Chavez International Airport in Lima, beginning their official visit to Peru and attendance at the 2024 APEC Economic Leaders’ Week (AELW).

State President Luong Cuong and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived at the Jorge Chavez International Airport in Lima on November 12 afternoon (local time), beginning their official visit to Peru and attendance at the 2024 APEC Economic Leaders’ Week (AELW) at the invitation of Peruvian President Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra.

The State President and Vietnamese delegation were welcomed at the airport by officials of the Peruvian Government and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil and Peru Bui Van Nghi and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy.

The is the first-ever visit to Peru by a Vietnamese State President. It takes place at a time when Vietnam and Peru are celebrating the 30th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations, expected to consolidate the sound political foundation between the two countries while improving cooperation efficacy in potential domains towards developing the bilateral ties to a new height.

The Vietnamese leader’s participation in the 2024 APEC Economic Leaders’ Week, which will coincide with the 35th anniversary of the establishment of the forum, will affirm the country’s positive contributions and responsibility to handle regional and global issues, especially accelerating the process of international economic linkages, create new motives for regional growth, and consolidate APEC’s roles as a leading economic forum.

During more than 25 years of participating in APEC, Vietnam has left many bold imprints in APEC cooperation and has always been evaluated as a member with many positive, responsible and effective contributions to the realisation of APEC's cooperative goals and visions as well as enhancing the role of the forum.

On the other hand, attending the 2024 APEC Economic Leaders’ Week is an opportunity for the State President to meet with leaders of APEC member economies, including many comprehensive strategic partners and strategic partners, contributing to continuously deepening relations with APEC members.

It is expected that while working in Peru, State President Luong Cuong will attend the official welcoming ceremony hosted by Peruvian President Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra and have talks and meetings with leaders of the government and parliament of Peru.

Along with that, the Vietnamese State President will join leaders of the member economies to attend the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting; attend and deliver important speeches at the APEC CEO Summit 2024 and the informal dialogue between APEC leaders and guests; and have many other bilateral activities.

