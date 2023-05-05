State management agencies, registration service providers work separately

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha made the statement at yesterday’s working session with ministries, agencies, representatives of associations, experts, and managers on the draft Decree amending and supplementing a number of articles of Decree No. 139/ 2018/ND-CP on the business of motor vehicle inspection services.

According to the Vietnam Register under the Ministry of Transport, some new points in the draft decree include more people participating in inspection activities and amendments in regulations so that automobile warranty and maintenance establishments and transport businesses can participate in the provision of motor vehicle inspection services.

The Ministry of Transport said that the draft decree is designed to separate the provision of registration and state management services with a focus on the promotion of local decentralization. Specifically, the departments of transport are responsible for inspecting and checking registration activities in the locality while the Vietnam Register is responsible for specialized inspection nationwide; increasing sanctions for violations of the registry and the registrar.

Concluding the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha emphasized that the new decree should separate the functions of state management agencies and registration service providers while promoting decentralization of management as per the Ministry of Transport’s criteria and conditions on organizational apparatus and registration process which local administration can based on to implement and strengthen the capacity of inspection of registration units and equipment test.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that it is necessary to ensure the unified management of the Ministry of Transport in registration by issuing policies, standards and general conditions so that the registration establishments of the Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Public Security can participate in civil registration work instead of providing assistance when there is a serious shortage of staff.

The Ministry of Transport needs to supplement regulations on the financial mechanism based on sufficient calculation at market prices with the aim to create a healthy environment for social contribution in the registration sector.