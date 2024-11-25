State leader hosts welcome ceremony for Bulgarian President

State President Luong Cuong and his spouse hosted a welcome ceremony in Hanoi on November 25 morning for Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and his spouse, who are on an official visit to Vietnam.

State President Luong Cuong and President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev review the guard of honour. (Photo: VNA)

Also attending the welcome ceremony were Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son, Chairman of the Presidential Office Le Khanh Hai, and Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son, among others.

Children of Hanoi welcome President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev at the welcome ceremony on Monday morning. (Photo: VNA)

This is the first visit to Vietnam by a Bulgarian president in 11 years and also the first trip to the Southeast Asian country by President Radev. It takes place at a time when the two nations are looking towards the 70th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties (February 8, 1950 – 2025), aiming to further strengthen and enhance the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

The bonds between the two countries official began in 1950, when Bulgaria was one of the first 10 nations worldwide to recognise and establish diplomatic relations with the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

During Vietnam's most challenging periods of struggle for national independence and construction, Bulgaria proved to be an unwavering supporter, providing both material and moral assistance for the country. It helped shape Vietnam's future leadership by training over 3,600 scientific personnel and experts, along with more than 30,000 skilled workers in diverse sectors, including construction, architecture, IT, biochemistry, agriculture, mechanical engineering, and medicine. Many graduates then became Vietnam's high-ranking officials, leading scientists, experts, and top engineers, who have made contributions to strengthening the traditional friendship with Bulgaria.

President Radev’s visit comes as a testament to the thriving bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two nations. Over the recent past, Vietnam and Bulgaria have held their successful periodic meetings of the intergovernmental committee and brought into full play collaboration between ministries, departments, and local authorities. Besides, they have maintained strong mutual support and coordination at international forums and organisations, he stressed.

Despite the temporary setback caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the bilateral relations have bounced back with remarkable momentum, fueled by meetings between high-level leaders, ministries, sectors and localities of both sides. Bulgarian leaders have consistently expressed their deep appreciation for the historical partnership and admiration for Vietnam's socio-economic achievements and international integration. Notably, they said Bulgaria stands ready to serve as a bridge to strengthen Vietnam's cooperation with both the European Union and the Balkans region.

The thriving diplomatic ties have translated into tangible economic results, with bilateral trade volume doubling from US$102.5 million in 2015 to US$211.5 million in 2023, he said, adding this upward trajectory continues, with trade revenue expected to reach some US$300 million this year, a year-on-year increase of 20 percent.

Bulgaria is one of the European Union (EU) countries taking the lead in ratifying the EU-Vietnam Framework Agreement on Comprehensive Partnership and Cooperation (PCA), as well as promoting the signing and ratification of the Agreement, the EU-Vietnam Free Trade (EVFTA) and EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

In September 2023, the Bulgarian National Assembly ratified the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) with an absolute majority of votes, thereby demonstrating its respect for the traditional friendship and cooperation in many fields between the two countries, while creating a solid and favourable legal basis for businesses of the two countries to expand investment cooperation in the coming time after the agreement takes effect.

State President Luong Cuong and his spouse welcome President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev and his spouse. (Photo: VNA)

As the two countries have reaped various achievements in their cooperation in politics, economy – trade, investment, education – training, science – technology, culture – tourism, defence – security, labour and legislation, President Radev’s trip will continue contributions to bolstering and deepening the traditional friendship and multi-faceted collaboration between the two countries, particularly in the domains of their strengths and needs.

After the welcome ceremony, State President Luong Cuong and President Rumen Radev had a closed-door meeting and then led the high-level delegations of the two countries to hold talks in order to evaluate the results of bilateral cooperation over the past time and propose directions of cooperation in the future. The two leaders will also witness the signing ceremony of cooperation documents.

