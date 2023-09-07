State budget to prioritize traffic infrastructure development in HCMC

The Transport Ministry yesterday issued an action plan for Resolution 31 by the Politburo and Resolution 87 by the Government on the growth of traffic facilities in HCMC.



Resolution 31 of the Politburo is about directions and missions to develop HCMC until 2030, with a vision to 2045. Resolution 87 of the Government is to implement Resolution 31.

Accordingly, in the action plan, the Transport Ministry is going to focus on accelerating key traffic projects by 2026, namely Ben Luc – Long Thanh Expressway, T3 Station of Tan Son Nhat International Airport, the Tan Van – Nhon Thach section of HCMC Ring Road No.3.

This Ministry is also planning to speed up investments in two expansion projects for HCMC – Trung Luong Expressway and HCMC – Long Thanh Expressway, together with construction projects for Thu Thiem – Long Thanh Railway, HCMC – Can Tho Railway, and the Nha Trang – HCMC section of the North – South Hi-speed Rail.

The Transport Ministry clearly expresses that it will support HCMC and related regions to accelerate the investment progress for HCMC Ring Road No.3 as well as other inter-regional routes via local budgets. Preparations for the two projects of HCMC Ring Road No.4 and HCMC – Moc Bai Expressway will be done according to the approved planning. Other metropolitan railway projects will also be sped up.

Moreover, the Transport Ministry will concentrate on upgrading the infrastructure for passenger transport and logistics (increasing the loading capacity and warehouse space near seaports) so as to form a regional logistics service supply center.

To fulfill the above missions, the Ministry of Transport is going to collaborate with the HCMC People’s Committee to create a project aiming at boosting inter-regional links with HCMC being the core. Can Gio International Transshipment Port will be included in the master planning for seaports in Vietnam in the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050.

This Ministry will prioritize the allocation of state budget to traffic infrastructure projects in HCMC, along with mobilizing possible social resources. ODA and concessional loans from international donors will be effectively attracted and used.

Finally, the Transport Ministry will continue to offer consultation and increase power decentralization to HCMC in traffic infrastructure investment.