National

Special mechanisms granted to localities to operate int’l financial centers

SGGP

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh had a working session with leaders of Da Nang City to discuss the development of the construction project of an International Financial Center on June 21.

z6728550603415-bc10bf43843660be20895a373605510e-7618-5667.jpg
Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh chairs a working session with leaders of Da Nang City to discuss the development of the construction project of an International Financial Center on June 21. (Photo: SGGP)

The Permanent Deputy Prime Minister and delegates also reviewed the implementation of the Politburo’s Conclusion No. 77-KL/TW on orientations to handle impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic to support economic recovery and national development and National Assembly Resolution No. 170/2024/QH15 on a specific mechanism to remove difficulties and obstacles related to projects and land in inspection, examination, and judgment conclusions in a number of provinces and cities.

During the working session, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh said that the central government, in coordination with relevant ministries and agencies, is drafting a resolution to be submitted to the National Assembly. The proposed resolution would establish a special mechanism, granting greater authority to both the central government and local administrations to facilitate the smooth and flexible operation of International Financial Centers in Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City.

z6728550603137-3aa2b7e5b56ccafa0bc3817f06415f1f-5869-8235.jpg
At the working session (Photo: SGGP)

Once the resolution is passed by the National Assembly, the construction projects of financial centers in both cities will officially be kicked off. This marks a strategic and practical move aimed at accelerating national economic growth, requiring swift and decisive action from all stakeholders.

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh requested that Da Nang take proactive responsibility for key preparatory tasks, including urban planning, adjustments to existing development plans, human resource development, IT infrastructure readiness, and investment promotion activities. The central government will formulate a comprehensive action plan, encompassing both national and local-level programs, to ensure coordinated and synchronized implementation of the International Financial Center project.

By Xuan Quynh—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Special mechanisms International Financial Center Resolution No. 170/2024/QH15 Politburo’s Conclusion No. 77-KL/TW Da Nang Ho Chi Minh City

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn