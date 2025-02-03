Special art program marks CPV’s 95th founding anniversary

A special art program will be held at the Hanoi Opera House on the evening of February 3 to celebrate the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).

Artists attend the rehearsal of the program.

The event is divided into three chapters, including “The Light Leading the Way,” “The Light of Renewal," and "The Era of Light,” reflecting the image of the country in a historic turning point to begin to change in a new direction, not only in politics and economics but also in every individual thought.

There will be performances of music and dancing featuring popular revolutionary songs honoring the country, the Party, and the achievements of the country after 40 years of renewal, which will be performed by People’s Artists Quoc Hung and Trong Tan and the choirs of the Vietnam National Academy of Music (VNAM).

The art program has great significance in promoting love for the country, national pride, and revolutionary traditions under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam. It also highlights the achievements in Vietnam’s economy, society, culture, and education, as well as contributes to preserving and promoting beautiful traditional cultures, developing tourism, strengthening the national unity, and implementing the country's renewal process.

Images of the rehearsal:

By Mai An—Translated by Kim Khanh