Sparse passengers at bus, train stations during holiday

On the Hung Kings' Commemoration Day, SGGP Newspaper reporters noted a quiet scene in transportation hubs such as bus stations, train stations, and airports.

An Suong Bus Station anticipated that during the holiday, the number of departing vehicles would reach 102.4 percent compared to regular days, achieving 79.6 percent compared to the same period last year; the number of passengers would reach 104 percent compared to regular days and 64 percent compared to the same period last year. Specifically, on April 18, the bus station had 310 departures with over 2,000 passengers. The estimated number of passengers at the station over the two days, April 17 and 18, is nearly 4,800.

z5359508187447-7e68db7fc7453f9ac725105ab9446939-2011.jpg.jpg
On the morning of April 18, at Mien Tay Bus Station, there is a slightly higher number of passengers than usual.
z5359508187917-579bef54d548756dbc32dd5244357428-5987.jpg.jpg
The passenger waiting area is quite empty.
z5359508184202-5af153b0a89cca6fc917de358269f4f2-3168.jpg.jpg
Passengers buy tickets to provinces and city such as Vinh Long, Can Tho and Ben Tre.

The new Mien Dong Bus Station also sees sparse crowds and few passengers during this year's Hung Kings' Commemoration holiday.

z5359508174575-90ab78ee59fac2100a8e59374874aaa4-6338.jpg.jpg
It is recorded that at Saigon Station on the same morning, the number of passengers purchasing train tickets is quite low.
z5359508172802-39ebfd59e53943e0da50750cb02ebc73-4853.jpg.jpg
At Tan Son Nhat Airport, passenger traffic is bustling, yet there are no signs of congestion.
z5359508191327-a35c1335690113f83568ea78a16ebef6-4287.jpg.jpg
Traffic flow leading to bus stations, train stations, and airports is smooth, with vehicles moving easily and no congestion or bottlenecks occurring.
By Hai Ngoc – Translated by Thuy Doan

