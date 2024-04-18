Sparse passengers at bus, train stations during holiday
SGGPO
On the Hung Kings' Commemoration Day, SGGP Newspaper reporters noted a quiet scene in transportation hubs such as bus stations, train stations, and airports.
An Suong Bus Station anticipated that during the holiday, the number of departing vehicles would reach 102.4 percent compared to regular days, achieving 79.6 percent compared to the same period last year; the number of passengers would reach 104 percent compared to regular days and 64 percent compared to the same period last year. Specifically, on April 18, the bus station had 310 departures with over 2,000 passengers. The estimated number of passengers at the station over the two days, April 17 and 18, is nearly 4,800.
The new Mien Dong Bus Station also sees sparse crowds and few passengers during this year's Hung Kings' Commemoration holiday.